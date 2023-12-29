The Tarleton State Texans (8-4) face the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Tarleton State Stats Insights

  • The Texans have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.
  • This season, Tarleton State has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.9% from the field.
  • The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Texans rank 44th.
  • The Texans average only 1.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Lions give up (68.8).
  • Tarleton State is 5-0 when it scores more than 68.8 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

  • Tarleton State scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 61.8 on the road.
  • The Texans are allowing fewer points at home (59 per game) than on the road (72.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Tarleton State drains fewer triples on the road (4 per game) than at home (4.4), and makes a lower percentage away (23.8%) than at home (26.5%) as well.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Sterling (KS) W 85-47 Wisdom Gym
12/18/2023 Jacksonville State L 65-62 Wisdom Gym
12/21/2023 @ Tennessee L 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/29/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
1/4/2024 UT Arlington - Wisdom Gym
1/11/2024 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center

