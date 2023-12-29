How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Tarleton State Texans (8-4) face the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.
- This season, Tarleton State has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.9% from the field.
- The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Texans rank 44th.
- The Texans average only 1.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Lions give up (68.8).
- Tarleton State is 5-0 when it scores more than 68.8 points.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- Tarleton State scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 61.8 on the road.
- The Texans are allowing fewer points at home (59 per game) than on the road (72.4).
- Beyond the arc, Tarleton State drains fewer triples on the road (4 per game) than at home (4.4), and makes a lower percentage away (23.8%) than at home (26.5%) as well.
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Sterling (KS)
|W 85-47
|Wisdom Gym
|12/18/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 65-62
|Wisdom Gym
|12/21/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 65-46
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|UT Arlington
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|1/11/2024
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
