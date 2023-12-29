The Tarleton State Texans (8-4) face the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.

This season, Tarleton State has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.9% from the field.

The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Texans rank 44th.

The Texans average only 1.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Lions give up (68.8).

Tarleton State is 5-0 when it scores more than 68.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

Tarleton State scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 61.8 on the road.

The Texans are allowing fewer points at home (59 per game) than on the road (72.4).

Beyond the arc, Tarleton State drains fewer triples on the road (4 per game) than at home (4.4), and makes a lower percentage away (23.8%) than at home (26.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule