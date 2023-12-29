Terry County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Terry County, Texas is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Terry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brownfield High School at Clarendon High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lazbuddie High School at Meadow High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
