Can we anticipate Thomas Harley scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Harley stats and insights

Harley has scored in nine of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

On the power play, Harley has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Harley averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.1%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 123 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Harley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:08 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 20:36 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:20 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:06 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:19 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:31 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 18:47 Away L 5-4

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

