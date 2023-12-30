Saturday's game between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) and Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-9) at Teague Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Abilene Christian taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their most recent game on Monday, the Wildcats suffered a 72-68 loss to Western Kentucky.

Abilene Christian vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Abilene Christian vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 69, Louisiana Tech 67

Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats beat the UT Arlington Mavericks in a 94-76 win on November 29. It was their signature victory of the season.

The Wildcats have three losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

Abilene Christian 2023-24 Best Wins

94-76 at home over UT Arlington (No. 234) on November 29

87-62 on the road over Navy (No. 347) on November 26

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 13.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)

13.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58) Payton Hull: 16.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 44 3PT% (33-for-75)

16.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 44 3PT% (33-for-75) Aspen Thornton: 11.4 PTS, 2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

11.4 PTS, 2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Addison Martin: 11 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%

11 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG% Emma Troxell: 3.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game (scoring 73.8 points per game to rank 83rd in college basketball while allowing 67.2 per contest to rank 244th in college basketball) and have a +66 scoring differential overall.

The Wildcats are averaging 77 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 74.3 points per contest.

At home, Abilene Christian is giving up 13.2 fewer points per game (61.8) than in away games (75).

