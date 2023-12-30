How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) will look to continue a six-game winning stretch when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- The Wildcats have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers have averaged.
- Abilene Christian has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.9% from the field.
- The Hilltoppers are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 250th.
- The Wildcats score an average of 75.8 points per game, only three more points than the 72.8 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 72.8 points, Abilene Christian is 3-4.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison
- Abilene Christian averages 86.4 points per game at home, and 68 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Wildcats are allowing 0.6 fewer points per game at home (77.4) than away (78).
- Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian knocks down fewer triples away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.6), but makes a higher percentage away (32.4%) than at home (30.1%).
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Howard Payne
|W 120-69
|Teague Center
|12/17/2023
|UTEP
|W 88-82
|Teague Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 83-73
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|1/6/2024
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Teague Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
