The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) will look to continue a six-game winning stretch when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers have averaged.
  • Abilene Christian has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.9% from the field.
  • The Hilltoppers are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 250th.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 75.8 points per game, only three more points than the 72.8 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 72.8 points, Abilene Christian is 3-4.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • Abilene Christian averages 86.4 points per game at home, and 68 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Wildcats are allowing 0.6 fewer points per game at home (77.4) than away (78).
  • Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian knocks down fewer triples away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.6), but makes a higher percentage away (32.4%) than at home (30.1%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Howard Payne W 120-69 Teague Center
12/17/2023 UTEP W 88-82 Teague Center
12/21/2023 @ Arkansas L 83-73 Bud Walton Arena
12/30/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
1/6/2024 UT Rio Grande Valley - Teague Center
1/11/2024 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena

