If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Abilene Christian and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Abilene Christian ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 1-1 NR NR 201

Abilene Christian's best win

Abilene Christian notched its signature win of the season on November 29, when it defeated the UT Arlington Mavericks, who rank No. 195 in the RPI rankings, 94-76. The leading point-getter against UT Arlington was Payton Hull, who tallied 31 points with one rebound and two assists.

Abilene Christian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Abilene Christian has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Abilene Christian has been handed the 176th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Wildcats' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and seven games against teams with records north of .500.

Abilene Christian has 18 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Abilene Christian's next game

Matchup: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET Location: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

