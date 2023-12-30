A pair of hot squads square off when the Texas Longhorns (13-0) host the Baylor Bears (11-0) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Longhorns are putting their 13-game winning streak on the line versus the Bears, victors in 11 in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: FOX

Baylor vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Bears score an average of 84.6 points per game, 30.2 more points than the 54.4 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 54.4 points, Baylor is 11-0.

Texas' record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 84.6 points.

The Longhorns record 93.0 points per game, 39.9 more points than the 53.1 the Bears allow.

Texas has a 13-0 record when putting up more than 53.1 points.

Baylor is 11-0 when allowing fewer than 93.0 points.

This year the Longhorns are shooting 52.2% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Bears give up.

The Bears shoot 47.3% from the field, 10% higher than the Longhorns allow.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

12.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 51.6 FG%

11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 51.6 FG% Sarah Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68)

13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68) Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (18-for-45)

Baylor Schedule