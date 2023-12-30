Will Brandin Cooks Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brandin Cooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 17 contest against the Detroit Lions begins at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Take a look at Cooks' stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Cooks has been targeted 65 times and has 43 catches for 558 yards (13.0 per reception) and six TDs, plus four carries for 32 yards.
Brandin Cooks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Cowboys.
Week 17 Injury Reports
Cowboys vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cooks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|65
|43
|558
|122
|6
|13.0
Cooks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|4
|2
|22
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|7
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|4
|4
|27
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|4
|4
|36
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|4
|3
|49
|1
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|10
|9
|173
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|4
|3
|42
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|5
|4
|72
|1
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|4
|4
|45
|1
|Week 14
|Eagles
|5
|2
|37
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|6
|2
|10
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|14
|1
