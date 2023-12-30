The Detroit Lions (11-4) will look to upset the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the contest.

Planning to catch this week's matchup between the Cowboys and the Lions and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the article below.

Cowboys vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cowboys have been leading after the first quarter in eight games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Lions have led eight times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Cowboys have been outscored in the second quarter six times and won nine times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.1 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.2 points on average in the second quarter.

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter 10 times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time in 15 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Cowboys have won the third quarter six times, lost seven times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (20th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 4.1 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Lions have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 11 games this season, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

In the Lions' 15 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter 10 times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

Cowboys vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cowboys have been winning after the first half in eight games (7-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in six games (2-4), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

The Lions have been winning 12 times (10-2 in those games) and have been behind three times (1-2) at the conclusion of the first half.

2nd Half

In 15 games this year, the Cowboys have won the second half eight times, been outscored six times, and tied one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.9 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games (5-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in seven games (5-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

