According to oddsmakers, the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 against the Detroit Lions (11-4). For this game, an over/under of 53.5 has been set.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Cowboys as they prepare for this matchup against the Lions. The Lions' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they take on the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Dallas vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Cowboys vs. Lions Betting Insights

So far this season, Dallas has posted a 9-6-0 record against the spread.

As 6-point favorites or more, the Cowboys are 6-2 against the spread.

Dallas games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (53.3%).

Detroit has 10 wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.

Of 15 Detroit games so far this year, 10 have gone over the total.

