There are 39 Football Bowl Subdivision games on the postseason slate, with Florida State (+16.5) among the best bets versus the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay opportunities, see below.

Look for computer predictions and insights for that game and more in this article.

Looking to take advantage of these college football best bets this weekend? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets

Watch college football this season on Fubo and ESPN+.

Pick: Florida State +16.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 1.1 points

Florida State by 1.1 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Tulane +10.5 vs. Virginia Tech

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave

Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 3.9 points

Tulane by 3.9 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 27

December 27 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Kansas State -2.5 vs. NC State

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats

NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 15.4 points

Kansas State by 15.4 points Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Date: December 28

December 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Ohio +1.5 vs. Georgia Southern

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats

Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 10.7 points

Ohio by 10.7 points Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Boise State +6.5 vs. UCLA

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos

UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos Projected Favorite & Spread: Boise State by 5.5 points

Boise State by 5.5 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets

Over 41.5 - Oregon State vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oregon State Beavers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Projected Total: 55.0 points

55.0 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 29

December 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Over 40.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers Projected Total: 51.3 points

51.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Over 44.5 - Georgia vs. Florida State

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles Projected Total: 53.2 points

53.2 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ESPN

Over 40 - Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Total: 48.3 points

48.3 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 26

December 26 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Over 46.5 - UTSA vs. Marshall

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd

UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd Projected Total: 54.5 points

54.5 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 19

December 19 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.