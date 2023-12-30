How to Watch Houston vs. Pennsylvania on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The No. 3 Houston Cougars (12-0) will look to continue a 12-game winning streak when hosting the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fertitta Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Houston vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Quakers allow to opponents.
- Houston has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 33rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Quakers rank 77th.
- The Cougars record only 3.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Quakers allow (71.6).
- Houston has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Houston posted 77.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
- The Cougars allowed 54.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 60.9 on the road.
- Houston sunk 7.9 threes per game with a 34% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8, 39.3%).
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Jackson State
|W 89-55
|Fertitta Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 70-66
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Texas State
|W 72-37
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/6/2024
|West Virginia
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
