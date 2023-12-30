Houston vs. Pennsylvania December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Cougars (11-0) play the Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Houston vs. Pennsylvania Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Houston Players to Watch
- Jamal Shead: 9.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- J'wan Roberts: 8.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Emanuel Sharp: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Vier Francis: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Clark Slajchert: 19.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Perkins: 15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Spinoso: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- George Smith: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Brown: 11.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Houston vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison
|Houston Rank
|Houston AVG
|Pennsylvania AVG
|Pennsylvania Rank
|161st
|75.8
|Points Scored
|81.3
|56th
|1st
|51.2
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|197th
|32nd
|41.5
|Rebounds
|38.8
|84th
|4th
|14.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|87th
|91st
|8.5
|3pt Made
|10.3
|16th
|120th
|14.5
|Assists
|17.5
|27th
|12th
|8.7
|Turnovers
|11.8
|178th
