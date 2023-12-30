Houston vs. Pennsylvania: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
The No. 3 Houston Cougars (12-0) host the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5) after winning eight straight home games. The Cougars are double-digit favorites by 25.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Houston vs. Pennsylvania Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston
|-25.5
|132.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston Betting Records & Stats
- In two games this season, Houston and its opponents have combined to put up more than 132.5 points.
- The average total in Houston's games this season is 125.5, 7.0 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cougars have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Pennsylvania (3-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 26.1% less often than Houston (7-4-0) this year.
Houston vs. Pennsylvania Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 132.5
|% of Games Over 132.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|2
|18.2%
|75.5
|156.4
|50.0
|121.6
|133.6
|Pennsylvania
|7
|87.5%
|80.9
|156.4
|71.6
|121.6
|145.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Houston Insights & Trends
- The 75.5 points per game the Cougars put up are just 3.9 more points than the Quakers allow (71.6).
- Houston has a 6-2 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when putting up more than 71.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Houston vs. Pennsylvania Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|7-4-0
|5-2
|2-9-0
|Pennsylvania
|3-5-0
|0-0
|5-3-0
Houston vs. Pennsylvania Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Houston
|Pennsylvania
|16-2
|Home Record
|11-4
|11-0
|Away Record
|6-9
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.1
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.