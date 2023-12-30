Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the Houston Cougars (8-1) meeting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-0) at 2:00 PM ET.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Houston Players to Watch

Laila Blair: 15.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Bria Patterson: 10 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK

10 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK N'Yah Boyd: 11 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kamryn Jones: 7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Maliyah Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bailey Maupin: 15.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jasmine Shavers: 15.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Kilah Freelon: 10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Merritt: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK Elina Arike: 5.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

