How to Watch the Houston vs. Texas Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Houston Cougars (9-2) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Houston vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Red Raiders put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 63.6 the Cougars allow.
- Texas Tech has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
- Houston's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 73.2 points.
- The 79.6 points per game the Cougars record are 24.4 more points than the Red Raiders allow (55.2).
- Houston is 9-0 when scoring more than 55.2 points.
- Texas Tech has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.
- This year the Cougars are shooting 40.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Red Raiders give up.
- The Red Raiders' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Cougars have given up.
Houston Leaders
- Laila Blair: 15.7 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
- N'Yah Boyd: 11.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)
- Bria Patterson: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
- Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Britney Onyeje: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (20-for-66)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ UTSA
|W 66-64
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 95-48
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Rice
|W 71-63
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Baylor
|-
|Foster Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.