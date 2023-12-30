Hunter Luepke was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys play the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday in Week 17. All of Luepke's stats can be found on this page.

Luepke has season stats that include 19 rushing yards on six carries (3.2 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus three receptions on four targets for 18 yards.

Hunter Luepke Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thigh

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: December 30, 2023

December 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Luepke 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 6 19 1 3.2 4 3 18 0

Luepke Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Cardinals 1 9 0 1 12 0 Week 4 Patriots 2 4 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 0 0 0 1 -2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 3 0 1 8 0

