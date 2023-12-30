Saturday's game between the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9) and Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7) at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-75, with UT Rio Grande Valley coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no set line.

Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Edinburg, Texas

Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 76, Incarnate Word 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Rio Grande Valley (-0.1)

UT Rio Grande Valley (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Incarnate Word's 5-5-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Vaqueros' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Cardinals' games have gone over.

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals have been outscored by 3.1 points per game (posting 74.9 points per game, 186th in college basketball, while allowing 78 per contest, 325th in college basketball) and have a -34 scoring differential.

Incarnate Word loses the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. It records 36.5 rebounds per game, 191st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.7.

Incarnate Word knocks down 1.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.4 (100th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

Incarnate Word has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 14.6 per game (341st in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (288th in college basketball).

