The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) play the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Sky Wicks: 18.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Shon Robinson: 11.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Josiah Hammons: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Elijah Davis: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Josh Morgan: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 12.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Elijah Elliott: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Daylen Williams: 8.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Ahren Freeman: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

JJ Howard: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Stat Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley Rank UT Rio Grande Valley AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank 206th 73.9 Points Scored 75.7 163rd 335th 79.7 Points Allowed 79.2 331st 273rd 34.2 Rebounds 36.9 178th 262nd 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 167th 338th 5.2 3pt Made 8.3 108th 161st 13.9 Assists 12.4 257th 313th 13.7 Turnovers 15.2 351st

