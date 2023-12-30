With the Dallas Cowboys playing the Detroit Lions in Week 17 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), is Jake Ferguson a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jake Ferguson score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a TD)

Ferguson's 61 catches are good enough for 659 yards (43.9 per game) and five scores. He has been targeted 90 times.

Ferguson has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Jake Ferguson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 7 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 11 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 7 7 77 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 3 28 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1 1 15 0 Week 8 Rams 4 4 47 1 Week 9 @Eagles 10 7 91 1 Week 10 Giants 7 4 26 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 32 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 1 35 0 Week 13 Seahawks 8 6 77 1 Week 14 Eagles 8 5 72 0 Week 15 @Bills 8 6 44 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 8 4 45 0

