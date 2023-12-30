For bracketology analysis around Lamar and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

Want to bet on Lamar's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Lamar ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 237

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar's best wins

Lamar, in its best win of the season, took down the UL Monroe Warhawks 97-73 on December 14. Terry Anderson was the leading scorer in the signature victory over UL Monroe, posting 20 points with 11 rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

84-81 over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 26

83-65 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 299/RPI) on November 24

90-82 at home over UTSA (No. 335/RPI) on November 14

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lamar's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

According to the RPI, Lamar has four losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

The Cardinals have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Lamar is facing the eighth-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Cardinals have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with six contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Lamar's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Lamar's next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Northwestern State Demons

Lamar Cardinals vs. Northwestern State Demons Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Lamar games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.