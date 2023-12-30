The Lamar Cardinals (5-3) will meet the Loyola Marymount Lions (3-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lamar vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lamar Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar Players to Watch

Sabria Dean: 15.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Akasha Davis: 13.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacei Denley: 7.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK R'Mani Taylor: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Amaya Oliver: 10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Alexis Mark: 11.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Nicole Rodriguez: 10.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cynthia Ezeja: 7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Da'Ja Hamilton: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.