The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will host the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have made.

Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 51st.

The 78.5 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 11.8 more points than the Bluejays allow (66.7).

Marquette has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Creighton has compiled a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays rank 219th.

The Bluejays' 83 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Creighton has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Marquette posted 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (79.7).

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 73.7.

At home, Marquette drained 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than away from home (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (34.8%).

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Creighton scored 79.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.5.

In 2022-23, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than away (70.6).

Beyond the arc, Creighton sunk fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (37.5%) too.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center 1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule