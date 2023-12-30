Two of the NBA's best scorers match up when Stephen Curry (ninth, 27.4 PPG) and the Golden State Warriors (15-16) host Luka Doncic (second, 33.7 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (18-14) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSSW. The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 240.5 in the matchup.

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -4.5 240.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas has played 16 games this season that have had more than 240.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Dallas' games this season is 236.4 points, 4.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Dallas is 17-15-0 ATS this year.

The Mavericks have been victorious in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Dallas has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.

Dallas has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 7 22.6% 116.6 235.4 115.8 233.4 229.9 Mavericks 16 50% 118.8 235.4 117.6 233.4 233.6

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Mavericks have hit the over three times.

Dallas has performed better against the spread away (11-6-0) than at home (6-9-0) this season.

The Mavericks' 118.8 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 115.8 the Warriors give up.

Dallas has put together a 14-5 ATS record and a 16-3 overall record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Mavericks and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 17-15 2-4 19-13 Warriors 14-17 4-8 17-14

Mavericks vs. Warriors Point Insights

Mavericks Warriors 118.8 Points Scored (PG) 116.6 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 14-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-5 16-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-3 117.6 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 9-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-11 9-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-8

