Today's NBA slate has six exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Lakers squaring off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Today's NBA Games

The Utah Jazz host the Miami Heat

The Heat hope to pick up a road win at the Jazz on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 13-19

13-19 MIA Record: 19-12

19-12 UTA Stats: 113.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 119.1 Opp. PPG (24th)

113.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 119.1 Opp. PPG (24th) MIA Stats: 113.4 PPG (18th in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.0 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.6 APG)

Lauri Markkanen (24.0 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.6 APG) MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (21.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -1.5

MIA -1.5 MIA Odds to Win: -120

-120 UTA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 226.5 points

The Detroit Pistons play host to the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors hope to pick up a road win at the Pistons on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET and TSN

BSDET and TSN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-29

2-29 TOR Record: 12-19

12-19 DET Stats: 109.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (25th)

109.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (25th) TOR Stats: 113.2 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (23.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Cade Cunningham (23.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 7.1 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 5.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -4.5

TOR -4.5 TOR Odds to Win: -185

-185 DET Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 230.5 points

The Indiana Pacers take on the New York Knicks

The Knicks hit the road the Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN and MSG

BSIN and MSG Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 16-14

16-14 NY Record: 17-14

17-14 IND Stats: 126.1 PPG (first in NBA), 124.8 Opp. PPG (29th)

126.1 PPG (first in NBA), 124.8 Opp. PPG (29th) NY Stats: 115.0 PPG (15th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 12.3 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (24.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 12.3 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (23.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 4.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: IND -3.5

IND -3.5 IND Odds to Win: -155

-155 NY Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 246.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers travel to face the Timberwolves on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN and SportsNet LA

BSN and SportsNet LA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 23-7

23-7 LAL Record: 17-15

17-15 MIN Stats: 113.4 PPG (18th in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (first)

113.4 PPG (18th in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (first) LAL Stats: 114.7 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Anthony Edwards (25.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.3 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.2 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -3.5

MIN -3.5 MIN Odds to Win: -160

-160 LAL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 225.5 points

The Chicago Bulls play host to the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers hope to pick up a road win at the Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH

NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 14-19

14-19 PHI Record: 22-9

22-9 CHI Stats: 110.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (10th)

110.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (10th) PHI Stats: 121.9 PPG (third in NBA), 111.1 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (22.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 5.5 APG)

DeMar DeRozan (22.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 5.5 APG) PHI Key Player: Tyrese Maxey (26.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 6.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -1.5

CHI -1.5 CHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 PHI Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 222.5 points

The Golden State Warriors face the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks go on the road to face the Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BSSW

NBCS-BA and BSSW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 15-16

15-16 DAL Record: 18-14

18-14 GS Stats: 116.6 PPG (ninth in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (19th)

116.6 PPG (ninth in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (19th) DAL Stats: 118.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (27.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Stephen Curry (27.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.4 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.7 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 9.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -4.5

GS -4.5 GS Odds to Win: -175

-175 DAL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 240.5 points

