Newton County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Newton County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Newton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burkeville High School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 1:25 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
