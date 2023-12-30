The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX. The matchup's over/under is set at 146.5.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -9.5 146.5

Ohio State vs West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

The Buckeyes are 3-7-0 ATS this season.

Ohio State has been at least a -500 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Buckeyes, based on the moneyline, is 83.3%.

West Virginia has gone 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Mountaineers have played as an underdog of +375 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies West Virginia has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 6 60% 79.4 147.2 64.1 132.9 144 West Virginia 2 20% 67.8 147.2 68.8 132.9 137.2

Additional Ohio State vs West Virginia Insights & Trends

The Buckeyes average 79.4 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 68.8 the Mountaineers give up.

Ohio State has a 3-6 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when scoring more than 68.8 points.

The Mountaineers score an average of 67.8 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

West Virginia is 4-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 64.1 points.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 3-7-0 2-5 7-3-0 West Virginia 5-5-0 1-0 3-7-0

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State West Virginia 10-6 Home Record 13-4 1-10 Away Record 3-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

