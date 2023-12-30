2024 NCAA Bracketology: Rice March Madness Resume | January 1
Will Rice be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Rice's full tournament resume.
How Rice ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|189
Rice's best wins
Rice's best victory this season came against the UT Martin Skyhawks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in the RPI. Rice secured the 98-78 win at home on November 30. Travis Evee led the offense against UT Martin, compiling 29 points. Next on the team was Mekhi Mason with 17 points.
Next best wins
- 82-56 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 202/RPI) on December 20
- 80-57 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 320/RPI) on December 13
- 65-56 at home over Houston Christian (No. 321/RPI) on December 2
- 76-51 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 359/RPI) on December 16
Rice's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Based on the RPI, Rice has four losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Rice is playing the 123rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Owls have 18 games remaining this season, including none against teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records north of .500.
- Rice has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Rice's next game
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPNU
