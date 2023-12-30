Will Rice be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Rice's full tournament resume.

How Rice ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 189

Rice's best wins

Rice's best victory this season came against the UT Martin Skyhawks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in the RPI. Rice secured the 98-78 win at home on November 30. Travis Evee led the offense against UT Martin, compiling 29 points. Next on the team was Mekhi Mason with 17 points.

Next best wins

82-56 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 202/RPI) on December 20

80-57 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 320/RPI) on December 13

65-56 at home over Houston Christian (No. 321/RPI) on December 2

76-51 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 359/RPI) on December 16

Rice's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Based on the RPI, Rice has four losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Rice is playing the 123rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Owls have 18 games remaining this season, including none against teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records north of .500.

Rice has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Rice's next game

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls

Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPNU

