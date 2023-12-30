For bracketology analysis around Rice and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Rice's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Rice ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 141

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice's best wins

When Rice beat the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked No. 159 in the RPI, on December 2 by a score of 84-56, it was its signature win of the season thus far. Maya Bokunewicz led the charge versus Texas A&M-CC, delivering 26 points. Next on the team was Dominique Ennis with 13 points.

Next best wins

70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 177/RPI) on November 6

73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 180/RPI) on November 19

85-59 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 224/RPI) on December 16

69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 263/RPI) on November 9

74-44 at home over Texas Southern (No. 305/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rice's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Owls have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country according to the RPI (two).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Rice gets the 146th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Owls' upcoming schedule, they have eight games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.

In terms of Rice's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Rice's next game

Matchup: Rice Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers

Rice Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Rice games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.