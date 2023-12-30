For bracketology analysis around Tarleton State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Tarleton State ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 2-0 NR NR 91

Tarleton State's best wins

Tarleton State's best victory this season came against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 204) in the RPI. Tarleton State brought home the 68-66 win on the road on November 29. Lue Williams, as the leading scorer in the victory over SFA, tallied 18 points, while Kiandre Gaddy was second on the squad with 15.

Next best wins

66-59 over Austin Peay (No. 206/RPI) on November 20

79-66 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 271/RPI) on December 29

77-75 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 297/RPI) on December 2

82-65 on the road over Florida International (No. 305/RPI) on November 9

59-40 over CSU Bakersfield (No. 333/RPI) on November 22

Tarleton State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Tarleton State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Tarleton State gets the 272nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Texans' 18 remaining games this year, 16 are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Tarleton St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Tarleton State's next game

Matchup: Tarleton State Texans vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

Tarleton State Texans vs. UT Arlington Mavericks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

