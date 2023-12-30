The BYU Cougars (10-3) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the TCU Horned Frogs (13-0) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. BYU Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 70.5 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 52.4 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

BYU is 10-3 when it scores more than 52.4 points.

TCU is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.

The Horned Frogs put up 80.5 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 61.6 the Cougars allow.

TCU is 12-0 when scoring more than 61.6 points.

BYU is 10-1 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

The Horned Frogs shoot 46.8% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Cougars allow defensively.

The Cougars make 47.6% of their shots from the field, just 15.8% more than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 10.7 REB, 3.3 BLK, 60.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

21.0 PTS, 10.7 REB, 3.3 BLK, 60.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Madison Conner: 22.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.8 3PT% (62-for-145)

22.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.8 3PT% (62-for-145) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

10.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 7.6 AST, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

7.4 PTS, 7.6 AST, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 7.5 PTS, 59.7 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

TCU Schedule