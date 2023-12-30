Can we expect Texas A&M to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +5000

+5000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Texas A&M ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 27 27 25

Texas A&M's best wins

Texas A&M's signature win this season came in a 73-66 victory on November 10 over the Ohio State Buckeyes, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in the RPI. That signature victory versus Ohio State featured a team-leading 18 points from Solomon Washington. Wade Taylor IV, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

78-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 133/RPI) on November 6

73-69 over Iowa State (No. 139/RPI) on November 26

79-66 on the road over SMU (No. 144/RPI) on November 14

79-54 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 202/RPI) on December 30

89-64 at home over DePaul (No. 224/RPI) on December 6

Texas A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams according to the RPI, Texas A&M is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins, but also tied for the fourth-most defeats.

Texas A&M has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Texas A&M has drawn the 26th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Aggies' 18 remaining games this season, six are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records over .500.

A&M's upcoming schedule features five games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Texas A&M's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers

Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV Channel: SEC Network

