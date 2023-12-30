2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-CC March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Texas A&M-CC and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Texas A&M-CC ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|315
Texas A&M-CC's best wins
Against the UTEP Miners on November 29, Texas A&M-CC secured its signature win of the season, which was a 67-63 road victory. Dian Wright-Forde, as the top point-getter in the victory over UTEP, amassed 17 points, while Tedrick Washington Jr. was second on the squad with 11.
Next best wins
- 86-76 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 297/RPI) on December 15
- 62-58 at home over Omaha (No. 340/RPI) on December 9
Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-3
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Islanders are 3-3 -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Texas A&M-CC is facing the 200th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Islanders have 18 games left this year, including 16 against teams with worse records, and four against teams with records above .500.
- Corpus Christi's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Texas A&M-CC's next game
- Matchup: Incarnate Word Cardinals vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
