Saturday's game features the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) facing off at Reed Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-61 win for heavily favored Texas A&M according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no set line.

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Where: College Station, Texas

Venue: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 86, Prairie View A&M 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-24.7)

Texas A&M (-24.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Texas A&M's record against the spread this season is 6-5-0, and Prairie View A&M's is 5-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Aggies are 7-4-0 and the Panthers are 5-5-0.

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies average 75.9 points per game (161st in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per contest (104th in college basketball). They have a +99 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The 41.4 rebounds per game Texas A&M averages rank 27th in college basketball, and are 9.6 more than the 31.8 its opponents collect per outing.

Texas A&M knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (230th in college basketball) at a 28.6% rate (336th in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35% from deep.

The Aggies average 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (113th in college basketball), and give up 87.7 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball).

Texas A&M has committed 1.9 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.3 (22nd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (259th in college basketball).

