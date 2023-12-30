How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Texas A&M has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 28th.
- The Aggies score 75.9 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 79.1 the Panthers give up.
- When Texas A&M totals more than 79.1 points, it is 2-1.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- On offense, Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.7 points per game when playing on the road.
- The Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67).
- In home games, Texas A&M drained the same number of treys per game as in away games (6.3). Meanwhile, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to when playing on the road (33%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Memphis
|L 81-75
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Houston
|L 70-66
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 79-52
|Reed Arena
|12/30/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|LSU
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
