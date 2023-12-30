Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) travel to face the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) after dropping five consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M matchup.
Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Prairie View A&M Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-25.5)
|143.5
|-10000
|+3000
Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of eight out of the Aggies' 12 games this season have hit the over.
- Prairie View A&M has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- So far this year, six out of the Panthers' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Texas A&M Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- Texas A&M is 18th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4500), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).
- The Aggies' national championship odds have jumped from +5500 at the start of the season to +4500, the 35th-biggest change among all teams.
- Texas A&M has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
