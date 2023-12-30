Texas vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-0) and the No. 10 Baylor Bears (11-0) facing off at Moody Center (on December 30) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-67 win for Texas.
The Longhorns won their most recent game 97-52 against Jackson State on Wednesday.
Texas vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Texas vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 67
Other Big 12 Predictions
- Texas Tech vs Houston
- Kansas State vs Cincinnati
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- BYU vs TCU
- West Virginia vs Kansas
- Iowa State vs Oklahoma State
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns' best win this season came in an 80-68 victory over the No. 15 UConn Huskies on December 3.
- The Longhorns have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Longhorns are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
- Texas has six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.
Texas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-68 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 3
- 88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 42) on December 13
- 76-44 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 25
- 84-42 over Arizona State (No. 117) on November 23
- 97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 119) on December 27
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 38.6 points per game with a +502 scoring differential overall. They put up 93 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allow 54.4 per outing (34th in college basketball).
