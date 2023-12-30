The James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) hope to extend a 12-game winning run when they host the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Texas State vs. James Madison Betting Trends

Texas State is 5-5-0 ATS this year.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

James Madison has covered eight times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Dukes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times this season.

