Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 17?
With the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 17 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), is Tony Pollard a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Pollard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Pollard has carried the ball 219 times for a team-high 886 yards (59.1 per game), with five touchdowns.
- Pollard has added 52 catches for 295 yards (19.7 per game).
- Pollard has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.
Tony Pollard Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|14
|70
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|25
|72
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|23
|122
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|11
|47
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|8
|29
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|30
|0
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|12
|53
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|15
|55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|12
|61
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|13
|79
|1
|6
|24
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|20
|68
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|16
|59
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|11
|52
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|12
|38
|0
|1
|5
|0
Rep Tony Pollard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.