2024 NCAA Bracketology: UT Arlington March Madness Resume | January 1
What are UT Arlington's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How UT Arlington ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|180
UT Arlington's best wins
UT Arlington, in its best win of the season, defeated the Abilene Christian Wildcats 86-71 on November 29. DaJuan Gordon, in that signature victory, delivered a team-leading 24 points with 14 rebounds and zero assists. Akili Vining also played a part with 14 points, three rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 75-71 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 276/RPI) on November 6
- 82-69 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on November 22
- 76-73 over Air Force (No. 303/RPI) on December 16
UT Arlington's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), UT Arlington is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- UT Arlington faces the 119th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- Of the Mavericks' 19 remaining games this year, nine are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records over .500.
- Arlington's upcoming schedule features one game against Top 25-ranked opponents.
UT Arlington's next game
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. UT Arlington Mavericks
- Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV Channel: LHN
- Favorite: Texas Longhorns -18.5
- Total: 145.5 points
