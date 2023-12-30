When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will UTEP be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How UTEP ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 251

UTEP's best wins

In its best win of the season, UTEP defeated the Wyoming Cowboys in a 78-67 win on December 21. Tae Hardy was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Wyoming, recording 16 points with two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

89-76 at home over UCSB (No. 197/RPI) on November 13

71-63 at home over Austin Peay (No. 206/RPI) on November 17

67-65 at home over Norfolk State (No. 212/RPI) on December 20

75-72 over Cal (No. 237/RPI) on November 21

UTEP's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

According to the RPI, the Miners have three losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, UTEP has been handed the 166th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Miners have eight games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 11 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

UTEP has 17 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

UTEP's next game

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies vs. UTEP Miners

New Mexico State Aggies vs. UTEP Miners Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

