How to Watch UTEP vs. Seattle U on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (8-5) will host the Seattle U Redhawks (7-5) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
UTEP vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTEP Stats Insights
- This season, the Miners have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have hit.
- UTEP has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Miners are the 216th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks rank 200th.
- The Miners record 77.9 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 66.2 the Redhawks allow.
- When UTEP puts up more than 66.2 points, it is 8-1.
UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, UTEP averaged 3.3 more points per game (69.9) than it did in away games (66.6).
- Defensively the Miners played better at home last season, ceding 63.8 points per game, compared to 74.7 in road games.
- At home, UTEP made 0.1 fewer treys per game (4.8) than in road games (4.9). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (28.1%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|L 88-82
|Teague Center
|12/20/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 67-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|Wyoming
|W 78-67
|Don Haskins Center
|12/30/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/4/2024
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
|1/7/2024
|Chicago State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
