UTEP vs. Seattle U: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The UTEP Miners (8-5) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Seattle U Redhawks (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Seattle U matchup in this article.
UTEP vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UTEP vs. Seattle U Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTEP Moneyline
|Seattle U Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTEP (-1.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|UTEP (-1.5)
|136.5
|-111
|-108
UTEP vs. Seattle U Betting Trends
- UTEP has covered just twice in 10 games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Miners' 10 games have hit the over.
- Seattle U has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Redhawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times this season.
