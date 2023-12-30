The UTEP Miners (4-6) face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UTEP vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UTEP Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Players to Watch

Erin Wilson: 13.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jane Asinde: 15.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Adhel Tac: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Delma Zita: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mahri Petree: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Megan Smith: 16.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Ava Uhrich: 12.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Daylani Ballena: 15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Samantha Johnston: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Shiho Isono: 3.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.