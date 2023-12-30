Will UTSA be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes UTSA's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on UTSA's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UTSA ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-1 NR NR 93

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA's best wins

UTSA, in its signature win of the season, beat the Texas A&M-CC Islanders 66-59 on November 15. With 18 points, Kyra White was the leading scorer against Texas A&M-CC. Second on the team was Elyssa Coleman, with 14 points.

Next best wins

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 195/RPI) on November 18

90-66 at home over UTEP (No. 278/RPI) on December 3

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 285/RPI) on November 10

63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 314/RPI) on November 25

75-64 on the road over Seattle U (No. 351/RPI) on December 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTSA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

UTSA has drawn the 185th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Roadrunners' 17 remaining games this season, five are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records over .500.

As far as UTSA's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UTSA's next game

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. UTSA Roadrunners

East Carolina Pirates vs. UTSA Roadrunners Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UTSA games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.