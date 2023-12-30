The UTSA Roadrunners' (6-5) AAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Temple Owls (6-6) at Liacouras Center. It begins at 1:00 PM ET.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA vs. Temple Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners put up an average of 64 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 63.8 the Owls give up to opponents.

UTSA has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 63.8 points.

Temple has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64 points.

The 71.9 points per game the Owls put up are 9.1 more points than the Roadrunners allow (62.8).

Temple is 5-4 when scoring more than 62.8 points.

UTSA is 6-5 when giving up fewer than 71.9 points.

The Owls shoot 40.2% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Roadrunners concede defensively.

The Roadrunners make 40.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% less than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 31.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (15-for-50)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 31.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (15-for-50) Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44 FG% Sidney Love: 12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Aysia Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

9.4 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Idara Udo: 6.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.3 FG%

