Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins square off in one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Saturday.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Wofford Terriers vs. Georgia Bulldogs
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- Location: Athens, Georgia
How to Watch Wofford vs. Georgia
- TV: SEC Network +
Richmond Spiders vs. George Washington Revolutionaries
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
How to Watch Richmond vs. George Washington
- TV: Monumental Sports Network 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. East Carolina Pirates
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
- Location: Greenville, North Carolina
How to Watch South Carolina vs. East Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. Buffalo Bulls
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Alumni Arena
- Location: Buffalo, New York
How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Buffalo
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crisler Center
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
