Sunday's contest features the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) matching up at Bud Walton Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-54 win for heavily favored Arkansas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Cardinals' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 70-36 victory against Texas Lutheran.

Incarnate Word vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Incarnate Word vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 70, Incarnate Word 54

Other Southland Predictions

Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' signature win this season came against the Tarleton State Texans, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 249) in our computer rankings. The Cardinals took home the 57-42 win on the road on December 10.

The Razorbacks have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Incarnate Word 2023-24 Best Wins

57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 249) on December 10

67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 301) on November 19

57-44 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 312) on November 27

Incarnate Word Leaders

Nina De Leon Negron: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38)

9.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38) Destiny Terrell: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG% Jorja Elliott: 8.7 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)

8.7 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55) Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Chloe Storer: 5.6 PTS, 66.7 FG%

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game, with a +105 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.1 points per game (249th in college basketball) and allow 51.6 per contest (10th in college basketball).

At home, the Cardinals average 69.5 points per game. On the road, they score 51.

At home Incarnate Word is conceding 48.8 points per game, seven fewer points than it is on the road (55.8).

