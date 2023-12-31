Incarnate Word vs. Arkansas December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-3) meet the Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Incarnate Word vs. Arkansas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Nina De Leon Negron: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Destiny Terrell: 7.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jorja Elliott: 9.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Chloe Storer: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.3 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Taliah Scott: 23.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makayla Daniels: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samara Spencer: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maryam Dauda: 8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.