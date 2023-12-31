See how each Southland team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Southland Power Rankings

1. Lamar

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-5
  • Overall Rank: 130th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th
  • Last Game: W 61-58 vs Loyola Marymount

Next Game

  • Opponent: Incarnate Word
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

2. SE Louisiana

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 16-10
  • Overall Rank: 152nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: L 48-47 vs Tulsa

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Nicholls
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

3. Incarnate Word

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-8
  • Overall Rank: 172nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd
  • Last Game: L 67-48 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Lamar
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

4. Texas A&M-CC

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-8
  • Overall Rank: 192nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th
  • Last Game: W 76-45 vs Concordia (TX)

Next Game

  • Opponent: Houston Christian
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

5. Texas A&M-Commerce

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-15
  • Overall Rank: 245th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th
  • Last Game: L 87-63 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ New Orleans
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

6. Northwestern State

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 8-19
  • Overall Rank: 261st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th
  • Last Game: L 75-57 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Champion Christian
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. New Orleans

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 9-20
  • Overall Rank: 280th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st
  • Last Game: W 83-59 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8. Nicholls

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 8-19
  • Overall Rank: 283rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st
  • Last Game: L 69-50 vs Grambling

Next Game

  • Opponent: SE Louisiana
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9. Houston Christian

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-19
  • Overall Rank: 296th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: W 66-40 vs Schreiner

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Texas A&M-CC
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10. McNeese

  • Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 0-27
  • Overall Rank: 358th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st
  • Last Game: L 103-87 vs UAPB

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Northwestern State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

